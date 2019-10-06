University School of the Lowcountry (USL) will host an open house for prospective students on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
University School provides an educational environment for curious, kind and high-achieving third through 12th grade students. USL will host an evening with refreshments, conversation and a chance to learn more about their school.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at USL’s campus located at 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. Interested families are welcome to drop by and learn more. Students will lead tours from 6:15-6:45 p.m. and a formal presentation will follow. There will be time during the tours, beforehand, and afterwards to ask questions about our experience-based learning, individualized academics, leadership & life skills focus or anything else you might want to know more about.
Please RSVP to (843) 884-0902 or jhubbard@uslowcountry.org. For more information please visit uslowcountry.org.