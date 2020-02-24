University School of the Lowcountry (USL) emphasizes “learning by doing” in its approach to education for students in third through 12th grade.
This year Intermediate and Middle School teams participated in the South Carolina Independent School Student Association (SCISA) Battle of the Books regional competitions. The Intermediate School won and the Middle School got second, just four points away from placing first.
Students competed against five area schools to answer questions about 20 literary works. USL is grateful to Addlestone Hebrew Academy for their generosity in hosting both regional competitions. This was USL's second year participating in the Battle of the Books.
Congratulations to all of the participating students and to English teachers Alauria Corbin and Sara Peck for inspiring and leading the USL students.
Intermediate School Participants: Killian Fillippa, Declan Hopkins, Oliver Ivan, Foster Kennelly, Waverly Lansford, Grayson Leeke, Tess Murray, James Oliver, Mina Rugg, Kieran Sharpe, Quinn Walling and Nate White.
Middle School Participants: Amelia Bone, Lucas Helferich, Kit Jones-Painter, Canter Postlewait, Esme Schliske, Dylan Seng, Riley White and Griffin Zollars.
For lovers of great works of literature — new and tested by time — this was an incredible Family Feud / Quiz Bowl-style team competition. For example, students were asked questions about "Bridge to Terabithia" (Katherine Paterson), "Ruby Holler" (Sharon Creech), "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (J.K. Rowling), "The Call of the Wild" (Jack London), "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (Rick Riordan), "Breaking Through" (Francisco Jimenez) and many more.
