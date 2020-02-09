University School of the Lowcountry (USL) emphasizes “learning by doing” in its approach to education every day for students in third through 12th grade.
This January USL students participated in the annual Palmetto Association of Independent Schools conference. USL student participants included Pai Doesburg (11th), Ada Kennelly (6th) Kessler Kreutner-Eady (9th) and Jamal McElveen (4th).
University School of the Lowcountry students were asked to share their Exploration of Faiths program with peer schools. There was a brief overview, followed by students sharing their insights and answering questions. After the presentation the panel split up and sat among the attendees to share lunch and engage in conversation/answer questions.
To help explain the impact of this learning opportunity, Norva Myles, Director of Youth Church at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, also sat on the panel. She shared Royal's perspective as a host site; how meaningful the visit from USL students was and how much they appreciated the children visiting to learn more about the church and its members. In order to prepare to be better informed citizens of the community and the world, University School students learn first-hand about faiths by going to houses of worship to explore and talk to adherents of that religion.
Students examine four to five different religions each year. This fits within their larger mission to teach students to think critically and decide for themselves by meeting candidates from across the political spectrum, speaking with and getting to know people who are different from them, exploring sites of mainstream culture and visiting and learning about the rich diversity of peoples in our world (including Native American tribes, the Civil Rights Trail, etc.). All of this enables USL students to develop a mindset where they approach new situations with respect and curiosity and their social skills and civility are honed through hundreds of experiences in real world settings.
For more information, visit uslowcountry.org or call (843) 884-0902.