As more than 1,000 freshmen matriculated into Wando High School in August, they had plenty to think about. Old friends, new friends, classes, schedules and not getting lost; however, 19 freshmen decided to turn their thoughts to another concern: The Holocaust.
These 19 freshmen, representing Honors and CP English classes volunteered to be trained in a two-day intensive course offered by a partnership between the University of South Carolina School of Education and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, as docents for the “Anne Frank - a history for today" international traveling exhibition. The intensive training which covered the history and context of the life of Anne Frank was led by Morgan McCaskill Bailey, Traveling Exhibitions Manager.
The student docents represent five middle schools and take part in varied extracurricular activities. One is a football player, one an artist, one a dancer, one a gamer, but they all felt compelled by the common connection of the story of Anne Frank and the important history of The Holocaust. They shared this story with over 1,000 students and community members.
It can be tough to get acclimated to a big school like Wando, but these young men and women took the opportunity to acclimate their community to the powerful story of Anne Frank and the Holocaust. The exhibit culminated with a visit from Holocaust survivor Joe Engel who spoke to Wando’s student body and then toured the exhibit.
“It was one of the most inspiring moments to see 14 year-olds guiding a 92 year-old survivor through the exhibit as they shared information and stories," said Patrick Martin, English 1 Teacher at Wando.
The exhibit will be up before the show of the play "I Never Saw Anther Butterfly," which is based on poetry form the children of the Holocaust and performed by the Wando Theater on Friday, Nov. 8 in the Wando Performing Arts Center.