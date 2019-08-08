The Town of Mount Pleasant invites crafters, farmers and food vendors to apply for the 20th Annual Holiday Market & Craft Show to be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Coleman Boulevard.
Applications are available online at ExperienceMountPleasant.com. Space is limited, so vendors are encouraged to apply early.
“The exceptional quality of our vendors, the majority of whom are locals, is what makes our market so special every year,” said Market Manager Tracy Richter. “The town is grateful for their dedication to offering a wholesome, healthy, affordable and fun market experience for our patrons.”
The holiday market showcases local culinary and artistic talents. Applications will be accepted from vendors offering locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, hot food, homemade preserves, and handcrafted gifts including ornaments, glasswork, whimsical holiday crafts, clothing, and original art. Commercial and mass-produced items are not accepted.
A diverse variety of vendors will be selected to help create a balanced show and maximize the opportunity for all participants to sell their crafts. The application deadline is Sept. 7 and acceptance notifications will be emailed to applicants on Oct. 1.
“The Mount Pleasant Holiday Market & Craft Show is at the heart of our town’s festivities,” Richter said. “It provides the perfect opportunity for customers to complete their holiday shopping and purchase unique original pieces from local artisans.”
For more information about the 2019 Holiday Market & Craft Show or to download an application, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com, email events@tompsc.com, or call the Special Events Office at (843) 884-2528. Also, be sure to like the Facebook page at facebook.com/MountPleasantFarmersMarket.