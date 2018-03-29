On Saturday, March 31 at 12 p.m., Barnes & Noble at Towne Centre will host their inaugural Celebrity Kid Guest Reader.
Mateusz Wojnarowicz will kick off the series. He is a European multiracial United States Poland dual citizen.
Wojnarowicz is a homeschool student, model, published artist, and CDBaby.comrecording artist. The 13 year old will read his personal copy of the Third Man Records/Third Man Books' debut classic “We’re Going to be Friends” by Jack White and Elinor Blake based on the famous song by their band The White Stripes. This is a free event for Kids and their parents to enjoy plus there will be a buy one get one free cookie sale in the Barnes & Noble Cafe.