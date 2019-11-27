Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will celebrate the biggest shopping day of the year by hosting a $3,000 gift card giveaway and welcoming Santa Claus on Friday, Nov. 29 - Black Friday. Towne Centre is giving away six $500 gift cards to your favorite stores from 9 a.m. – noon. There will also be fun holiday entertainment with our Elf Jugglers, Elf One-Man Band and Candy Cane Stilt Walker.
“There will be six extra-happy shoppers this Black Friday as Towne Centre gives away $3,000 in store gift cards. What a way to start your holiday shopping!” said Kathi Herrmann, marketing director at Towne Centre. “Plus, the one and only Santa Claus is coming to town. Towne Centre is again the place for families and friends to gather, celebrate and share traditions.”
Shoppers can register to win one of six $500 gift cards to Belk, Bed Bath & Beyond, lululemon, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Palmetto Moon or Ulta Beauty. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and carries over from one hour to the next. Entrants must be present to win. Drawings will be held in front of Belk on Belk Drive at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
Santa Claus arrives at The North Pole at noon on Black Friday. Shoppers can capture the magic of the holidays with a professional photo of loved ones and pets*. The North Pole is located on Theater Drive, near Regal Cinema. Guests can once again make reservations for photos using Santa’s FastPass by visiting mtpleasanttownecentre.com/events. *Pet photos only on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. Pets must be on a leash or crated. Domesticated pets only.
Other special holiday events at Towne Centre include:
- Santa Cares, A Sensory-Friendly Santa Photo Experience: Dec. 1 from 9 – 11 a.m. Reservations are required and can be made through mtpleasanttownecentre.com/events.
- Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7 and 14 with seatings at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Burtons Grill. Tickets are $20 each and reservations are required. Call 843.606-2590 for reservations.
- Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides: Nov. 29 – Dec. 22, Saturdays and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. Gather the family and get in the holiday spirit with complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides, departing from Regal Palmetto Grande and Belk.
- Holiday Gift Drive with East Cooper Community Outreach: Nov. 18 –Dec. 22. Help give back this holiday season. Pick a card, purchase the items listed on the card, then return the card and unwrapped items, to the Towne Centre Management Office. Gift tags are available at the following stores: CycleBar, Vestique, TCBY, Southern Tide by M. Dumas & Sons, Millie Lynn Boutique, Soft Surroundings, Athleta, Lizard Thicket Boutique and the Towne Centre Management Office.
For more information on any Towne Centre holiday festivities, visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com/events.