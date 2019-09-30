On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Bands of Wando Boosters will welcome marching bands from around the Lowcountry and the southeast for the 14th annual Lowcountry Invitational Marching Band Festival (LCI). The Wando High School Band Boosters sponsors LCI, an annual event that provides a national-level music education and adjudication experience for over 2,000 musicians and visual artists. These young performance artists will be judged by some of the best music and visual educators in North America and spectators will be entertained by music, pageantry and choreography as 14 marching bands will compete.
The festival will be held from 2-8 p.m. at the Charleston County School District 2 Regional Stadium, behind Wando High School, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $10 for adults and includes program, $5 for students and free admission for children ages two and under.
Concessions will be plentiful and include Chick Fil A, Pizza Hut, Sticky Fingers, Pelican’s Snowballs and Wando Band Boosters drinks and snacks. Other areas of interest include LCI t-shirts for sale and “The Fastest Drummer” competition. Plenty of directed parking will be available and assistance for those who need it.
Following the competition, five-time Grand Nationals Finalist and 11-time 5A SC State Marching Band Champions the Wando High School Marching Band, will perform in exhibition mode this year’s show, “Absentia.”
High school marching bands scheduled to compete: Ashley Ridge, Blythewood, Colleton County, Dutch Fork, Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Lexington, May River, Pendleton, Phillip Simmons, Stratford, Summerville and White Knoll.
For more information visit WandoBands.org or call 843-693-0537.