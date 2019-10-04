Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Mostly clear skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. SSW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. SSW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.