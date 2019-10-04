On Friday, Nov. 22, Camp Happy Days will host Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life gala, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Cabooty Party. The event is presented by APECS Aerospace in association with Heritage Pools. The gala will be held at the Memminger Auditorium downtown Charleston from 7-11 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and live and silent auctions.
Founded in 1982, Camp Happy Days' mission is to offer support and encouragement to children diagnosed with cancer and their families. The funds raised during this event allow Camp Happy Days to provide cost-free, year-round programs, special events and access to crisis resources to children with cancer.
Allan "Cabooty" Cabading, a survivor of childhood cancer and one of Camp Happy Days’ first counselors, started this event in his own apartment as a tree-trimming party. It has now grown into a major fundraiser that is proudly hosted by the organization and Allan Cabading, himself.
General admission tickets for the Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life gala are $150 per person. To purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/31oR4bD. In addition to presenting sponsors APECS Aerospace in association with Heritage Pools, sponsors include The Boeing Company, Kickin’ Chicken, Swig & Swine, Graze, Breakthru Beverage, Anchor Sign, Motley Rice LLC, Ravenel Ford, EventWorks, Adams Outdoor Advertising, Hoffman Law Firm, Little Dog Agency, and ExploreCharleston.com. Sponsorships are still available for the gala; if you're interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Jeanine Gillette at Jeanine@camphappydays.com.
For more information about Camp Happy Days and the Thirty Dancing, The Time of My Life gala, please visit CampHappyDays.org or find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/CHDSouthCarolina.