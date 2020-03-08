Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) has announced programming for the 2020-21 season, the organization’s 14th year of bringing world class chamber music concerts to Charleston’s audience.
Highlights of the 2020-21 season include the Ovation Concert Series, which begin on Oct. 13 at the newly renovated Sottile Theatre. Guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour will join musicians of CMC for a program of music including Bach’s "Brandenburg Concerto No. 5" and Beethoven’s "String Quartet Op. 95." The performance draws upon the rich history of chamber music in Charleston and explores the connection to concerts of the Saint Cecilia Society in the early 1800s. This special series opening event has been selected as an official partnering event of the Charleston 350 Commemoration.
The Ovation Concert Series continues with three performances at the Dock Street Theatre and feature our talented musicians performing alongside such incredible guest artists as violinists Francisco Fullana and Amy Schwartz Moretti and pianists Phillip Bush and Andrew Armstrong.
The upcoming season will also feature four performances of the Salon Series, taking place in the historic setting of South Carolina Society Hall. The Salon Series opens on Sept. 27 with a special collaboration with the Actors Theatre of South Carolina to present "Beethoven: His Women & Music" and will continue with "A Classical Christmas" on Dec. 6, "Music of Romance" on Feb. 14 and "Rock and Rondo Redux" on April 11, 2021.
A full season of House Concerts continues with performances in the historic homes of downtown Charleston and grand living spaces of Kiawah Island and Bishop Gadsden. From string quartets to piano trios, musicians of Chamber Music Charleston will bring to life the music of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy and Mozart within the intimate setting of a private home.
Chamber Music Charleston’s educational and outreach programs continue with in-school concerts and large scale public performances, including the return of “The Night Before Christmas” at Sottile Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 19. In-school performances will take place at elementary schools on Edisto, Wadmalaw and Johns Island.
Tickets and more information about individual concerts are available online at chambermusiccharleston.org or by calling 843-763-4941.
Chamber Music Charleston 2020-21 season highlights
Ovation Concert Series:
Large scale performances showcasing masterworks from the chamber music repertoire performed by nationally recognized guest artists and CMC’s exceptional local musicians.
- Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. Guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour join musicians of CMC at Sottile Theatre for Bach’s "Brandenburg Concerto No. 5" and Beethoven’s "String Quartet No. 11" in F minor, Op. 95.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. Guest Pianist Phillip Bush join the winds of CMC at the Dock Street Theatre for "Saint-Saens Tarentella," "Op. 6," "Poulenc’s Trio for Piano," "Oboe and Bassoon" and "Dvorak’s Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 44."
- Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. Guest violinist Francisco Fullana and pianist Andrew Armstrong join musicians of CMC at the Dock Street Theatre for "Schubert’s Sonatensatz" in B-flat Major, "D. 28" and "Schumann’s Piano Quintet" in E Flat Major, op. 44.
- Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. Guest violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti and pianist Andrew Armstrong join the strings of CMC at the Dock Street Theatre for Brahms' "Piano Quartet No. 3" in c minor, Op. 60 and Arensky’s "Piano Quintet" in D Major, Op. 51.
The Salon Series:
Spend a delightful Sunday at the historic South Carolina Society Hall for an afternoon tea-time or evening candlelight performance. Each hour-long program concludes with a light post-concert reception featuring a specially crafted punch and light hors d’oeuvres.
- Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. “Beethoven: His Women and Music” Chamber Music Charleston joins forces with Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina to present a riveting look into Ludwig van Beethoven’s life and his mercurial relationships with women. Musicians will Beethoven’s masterful Archduke Piano Trio intermingled with reflections by the enigmatic composer, portrayed by veteran Broadway, television and film actor, Clarence Felder.
- Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. “A Classical Christmas” This holiday inspired program opens with performances of Corelli’s Christmas Concerto and Holst’s In The Bleak Midwinter before continuing with a rousing Sing-Along of selections from Handel’s Messiah.
- Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. “The Music of Romance” Guest flutist Viviana Complido-Wilson joins musicians of CMC for a selection of works including J.S. Bach’s "Trio Sonata" in G Major, J.C. Bach’s "Quartet" in C Major and Martinu’s "Promenades."
- Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. CMC brings their popular “Rock and Rondo Redux” to S.C. Society Hall in a program that combines Mozart’s "String Quartet No. 21,"" K. 575" with music of the Beatles and Queen.
House Concert Series:
Intimate performances of chamber music in some of the most distinctive homes of Downtown Charleston, Kiawah Island and Bishop Gadsden. Each hour long performance is followed by a light wine and cheese reception, providing the opportunity to meet the performing musicians and fellow audience members. CMC presents over 25 House Concerts throughout the season. Please visit chambermusiccharleston.org for the schedule.
Edisto Island Concert Series at The Presbyterian Church on Edisto on Sundays at 3 p.m., Nov. 22; April 18, 2021.
Classical Kids Concerts: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sottile Theatre, 44 George St.
Celebrate the most magical holiday season with a special Christmas Classical Kids Concert at Sottile Theatre, 44 George Street. Sing along to favorite holiday songs and listen as well-loved stories come to life with classical music. Musicians of Chamber Music Charleston perform a variety of holiday music as actors from the Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina retell classic Christmas tales such as “Snowman at Christmas” and “The Night Before Christmas”. The audience also becomes part of the performance as they join in for such well loved holiday songs as “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Jingle Bells.” We will even have a special visit from “Elsa” to perform a brand new arrangement of “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” If we are lucky, it may even snow.