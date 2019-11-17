The Chanukah in the Square celebration will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, from 4-6 p.m. in Marion Square. This event has been held annually for 12 years and is the largest Jewish celebration in South Carolina.
Chabad of Charleston, the City of Charleston and the Jewish Studies Department at the College of Charleston sponsor the event in partnership with every Jewish organization and synagogue in the Lowcountry, according to Rabbi Yossi Refson.
There will be booths for games and crafts and food and drink. There will be jump castles and face painting and all things Jewish related. This family friendly event, however is open to the entire community. Over 1,500 people attend the event each year. There will be live entertainment throughout and the event will conclude with remarks from state and local dignitaries and a lighting ceremony of the Menorah.
“This is the largest Jewish event in South Carolina which is a nice thing. What’s special about it is that it brings everyone together — every synagogue and Jewish organization is involved and engaged,” Refson said. “It is open to the community at large and proclaims the message of Chanukah and religious freedom. That is something unique to Charleston who has for many many years been a very tolerant place of minority religions. In Charleston that light of that celebration event is even brighter because of the wonderful history Charleston has in embracing minority faiths.”
The Center for Jewish Life is located at 477 Mathis Ferry Rd. in Mount Pleasant. Call 843-884-2323 or visit jewishchs.org to learn more about Chabad of Charleston.