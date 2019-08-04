Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s (CCPRC) non-profit partner, the Charleston County Parks Foundation, will host their annual sunset cruise on Aug. 25 in an effort to raise funds for the Pass It Forward Project, which provides scholarships to CCPRC programs like summer camps.
Boarding for the cruise will begin in Shem Creek starting at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, on the side of the creek with Red’s Ice House. Guests will cruise aboard the Palmetto Breeze from 5 – 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine (ages 21 and up only). Tickets for the cruise are available at the CharlestonCountyParksFoundation.org.
The vision of the Charleston County Parks Foundation is to develop and sustain projects that enable people to access the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s facilities, programs, and services for living an active and healthy lifestyle.
For more information on The Charleston County Parks Foundation, visit their website or call 843-762-8086.