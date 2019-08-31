The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is debuting a new paddlesports event at James Island County Park! This family-friendly event is called Paddle in the Park and will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Paddle in the Park will feature a variety of activities throughout the day for kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddleboarders (SUP). Guests are encouraged to meet other paddlers and expand their horizons in the world of on-water sports. The event is free with general admission to James Island County Park, which is $2 per person, or included with the Gold Pass.
The event will offer opportunities for brief lessons, competitions for adults including a 200-meter straight course, a cardboard canoe race for the kids, and other activities. Lessons will begin on the hour every hour for SUP, canoeing and kayaking. Stand–up paddleboarding yoga sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The kids cardboard canoe race will begin at 1 p.m.
Kayaks, canoes and SUPs will be on site for those who don’t have their own equipment. Guests will also be able to try out a 10-person dragon boat in the lake at James Island County Park.
Paddle in the Park is open to all ages. For more information visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.