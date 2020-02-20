Local residents will get to bring vacation experiences to life at the second annual Charleston Cruise & Travel Show presented by Dream Vacations. The experiential travel show takes place on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleston Marriott, located at 170 Lockwood Dr.
“With Charleston recently ranked as the No. 1 city people are moving to, coupled with the growing cruise terminal, we are excited to return to the Lowcountry and see familiar faces while introducing new guests to the world of travel,” said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for Dream Vacations. “Attendees will escape reality as they learn about and experience different vacation options. Plus, live music, exclusive promotional offers and the opportunity to win exciting prizes make this the must-attend travel event of 2020.”
Many different cruise, resort and escorted tour suppliers will be exhibiting at the show including Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Windstar Cruises, AmaWaterways, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Sandals, Star Clippers, Virgin Voyages and more.
From inspirational Ted-style talks discussing the importance of travel, exciting new trends in the industry and popular destinations, to food and beverage tastings and a silent disco, guests will be ready to pack their bags and go on their next dream vacation.
There is fun for all ages including the Kid’s Corner which will boast arts and crafts, character appearances by The Clemson Tiger and Charlie T. Riverdog, as well as balloon characters with Eric the Pirate and his parrot Captain Bob.
What’s more, attendees can win Tumi luggage, a free four-night cruise and more.
Dream Vacations travel agents will be on-site with exclusive offers available. Attendees can also learn more about becoming a travel agent and owning a home-based Dream Vacations travel agency franchise. For free tickets, use promo code EVENT when visiting CruiseAndTravelShow.com.