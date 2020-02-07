The Charleston Gaillard Center is honored to be one of the six recipients of the 2020 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts. The South Carolina Arts Commission recognizes the Gaillard Center in the category of Organization for outstanding achievement and contributions to the Arts in South Carolina.
One of the Holy City’s most notable spaces, the Charleston Gaillard Center provides the Lowcountry with a world-class performance hall, elegant venue space and vibrant educational opportunities. A massive renovation project made possible by a $142 million public/private partnership created an iconic performance and event space appropriate for one of the world’s leading cities. In the last four years, the Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program has provided arts-enhanced education programs to 130-plus schools, covered the cost of transportation for 757 buses, and impacted more than 67,000 students in the tri-county region, all while remaining a 66% barrier-free program.
“This year’s recipients represent the best of South Carolina. They are talented, successful, and dedicated to giving of themselves to ensure everyone who wants to, can benefit from access to the arts,” said Dee Crawford, S.C. Arts Commission chairwoman. “By taking our arts community to new levels, they are elevating our state as well. With the Verner Award, we celebrate their achievements and thank them for enriching life and culture here in South Carolina.”
A diverse committee, appointed by the S.C. Arts Commission Board of Directors and drawn from members of the South Carolina community at large, reviews all nominations and, after a rigorous process, makes recommendations to the board for final approval after a series of panel meetings produces a recommendation from each category.
The SCAC Board of Directors approved panel recommendations for the following recipients from their respective categories to be recognized for outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts in South Carolina:
We are thrilled to be recognized along with the following recipients:
- Lifetime Achievement: Dr. Philip Mullen, Columbia
- Artist: Glenis Redmond, Mauldin
- Individual: Mary Inabinett Mack, St. Helena Island
- Arts in Education: Cindy Riddle, Campobello
- Business: United Community Bank, Greenville
The Verner Awards will be presented with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Awards at the 2020 South Carolina Arts Awards on Wednesday, May 6 in a luncheon and ceremony at the USC Alumni Center (900 Senate St., Columbia). Luncheon tickets are $50 per person and are to be available for purchase by mid-March.