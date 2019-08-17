KultureCity has partnered with the Charleston Gaillard Center to make all programs and events the theater hosts sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with sensory needs that visit the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall.
The certification process entailed the staff at the Gaillard Center being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in a venue. With its new certification, the Gaillard Center is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event at the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall.
Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event.
“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a performance, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment. Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Gaillard Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.” Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder, KultureCity.