The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML), Charleston’s premier children’s non-profit attraction, is pleased to announce “A Night in the Emerald City Gala” to be held on Sept. 28 at The Dewberry in downtown Charleston. Money raised by the gala will fund CML’s Early Education Access Fund, which provides low-income children and families affordable access to the museum’s high-quality programming and experiences.
“With 23% of all children in the tri-county area living in poverty, we’re beyond excited to bring an event that will help fund opportunities for these young children and families,” says Nichole Myles, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. “As a non-profit organization, we rely on donations to help us serve our mission to engage young children’s potential and invite families of all backgrounds to explore experiences that spark imagination and stimulate curiosity through the power of play. The gala will be a fun and exciting way for new and past donors to help families in need.”
Décor, food and drinks will be inspired by the Emerald City, including a signature emerald green cocktail. Live entertainment will be provided by Rachel Strickland, and attendees will embrace their inner child by participating in engaging games and activities. Additional fundraising will take place through a silent auction, that opened online to the public on Sept. 12 and will close at the gala. Silent auction items include a VIP package to the 2020 Volvo Car Open and donations from local jewelers and photographers. Local auctioneer, Daniel G. Petterson, will be contributing his time auctioning off luxurious experiences including a golf getaway in Doonbeg, Ireland. There will also be an opportunity to “fund a need” of the museum.
“On behalf of The Dewberry Hotel and the Dewberry Foundation, we are thrilled to be supporting our neighbor, the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, as they prepare for their amazing capital expansion and enhancement initiative,” says Jaimie Dewberry, director of Dewberry Foundation. ”We’re honored to be their host and that they chose us as the backdrop for their fundraising event, A Night in the Emerald City Gala. What happens within the walls of that special museum is truly changing lives by serving the children of our community as well as the children who visit our beloved Charleston.”
For general admission and sponsorship tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/CML.