The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) will host the fourth of seven Free Family Fridays of the 2019-20 school year on Friday, Feb. 14 from 4-7 p.m. The program provides Lowcountry families free admission, playtime in the Museum, a complimentary pass to return to the Museum for more free play and a free children's book.
Registration begins at 4 p.m. outside of CML's main entrance, located at 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston.
Seven Free Family Fridays are scheduled for the 2019-20 school year. These free events, coupled with the complimentary family day passes to visit CML again for free, will allow Lowcountry children and their grown-ups to play in the Museum for free for a total of 14 times this school year.