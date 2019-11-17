Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) has announced their annual Holiday Extravaganza will be held on Dec. 7. This event will feature holiday themed exhibits, each representing global traditions of the season. From celebrating the Chinese New Year to playing traditional Swedish games to parading through the museum with traditional Middle Eastern instruments, each exhibit will include décor and hands-on activities that will honor holiday rituals and festivals. Because of the gift of a generous anonymous donor, all families are able to register to attend this event free of charge.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind experience that brings a whole world of holiday joy under our roof,” says Nichole Myles, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. “This popular event strives to celebrate the diversity in the Charleston community, and we’re thrilled that a generous donor has given us the opportunity to make this holiday event free for all families to attend this year.”
Event details
- What: Holiday Extravaganza
- When: Friday, Dec. 7; 9-11 a.m.
- Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St.
- Tickets: This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit exploreCML.org/cml-events/holiday-extravaganza.