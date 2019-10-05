The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host a 5K trail run/walk at Laurel Hill County Park on Saturday, Nov. 2. called the Chili 5K. The event offers a post-race party featuring hot chili, provided by ladles and cold beer provided by Kickin’ Chicken.
Runners and walkers will traverse the trails of Laurel Hill County Park starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 2. Laurel Hill County Park is over 745 acres in size, with unpaved trails winding through a variety of landscapes that traverse an oak allee, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery. The park is located in Mount Pleasant near the Park West subdivision and Highway 41.
“Laurel Hill provides a surreal setting to run, walk and enjoy the company of friends and family,” said CCPRC Health and Wellness race and event manager Allison Foster. “It’s like a running through a glorious movie scene. You won’t want to miss it.”
Online registration for the Chili 5K is available at CharlestonCountyParks.com for $28 through Oct. 31. Participants who register prior to Oct. 2 will be guaranteed a race shirt. Race day registration will be available from 8-8:45 a.m. for $34.
The run/walk course offers occasional areas of uneven terrain and varies from hard-packed trails with roots to grass. Strollers are not recommended, and dogs are not permitted on the race course.
Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17 North and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Chili 5K, runners will enter through the special event entrance location at 1400 Highway 41 and will be directed to the race start from that entrance. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event.
For more information on the Chili 5K or Laurel Hill County Park, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com, call 843-795-4386, or download the Charleston County Parks mobile app. This event is made possible by Food Lion, The Foot Store, Flex-able Movement, Ladles and your Charleston County Parks.