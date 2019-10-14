Actors Theatre of South Carolina will premiere Clarence Felder’s new adaptation of Shakespeare’s play, "The Tragedy of MacBeth," Oct. 24 through Nov. 2 at Circular Congregational Church. The classic play explores the dangers of blind ambition and stars David Loar and Sara Coy as the fateful couple who want too much.
Felder’s new adaptation is set in 1699 on the Carolina coast when privateers hired to prey on Spanish ships have become arrogant pirates in America. This version resonates Shakespeare’s universal warning that ruthless grasping for power is deadly. However, in the characters of MacDuff, Malcolm and Donalbain, Shakespeare represents the reality that people all over the world strive to throw off tyranny.
Felder is an actor, director and S.C. Humanities scholar, who co-starred in numerous major films, 10 Broadway productions and many TV series. He portrayed MacBeth and co-starred in eight different productions of the tragedy in theaters across seven states in the eastern U.S.
This new adaptation is less that two hours, but reveals the best poetry and the Bard's brilliant insight into human psychology. The production is the third in Actors' Theatre of South Carolina's "Shakespeare For All" series and is funded in part by South Carolina Humanities and The Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. The premiere is directed by Clarence Felder and produced by Chris Weatherhead, with live drums by Jerry DeLoach and costumes by Jean Hutchinson.
The professional supporting cast members are Randall Lee Jr., Brett Leach, Bruce Alexander, Kathleen O’Shaughnessy, Patrick Wolfe, Evan Fondren, Karen DeLoach, Derrick Smalls, Tiare Solis, Katherine Morales and Anicia Brown.
Dates/Times:
Oct. 24-26, 28, 31 and Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee, Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Location:
Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston.
Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/clarencesmacbeth or by visiting actorstheatre.org/.