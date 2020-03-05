Outback Presents is pleased to announce comedian Leanne Morgan's first national headlining tour across the Unites States. Today, the rising star revealed The Big Panty Tour, a 17-city road show that will bring her hit stand-up comedy routine to the masses. Morgan’s 2020 tour will include stops in major market cities including Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Charlotte, NC; Green Bay, WI; Indianapolis, IN; Denver, CO; Pensacola, FL, and more. Her tour includes a stop at the Charleston Gaillard Center on August 8, 2020.
"Y'all, I’m so excited to announce my first tour," says Morgan. "I'll be coming to a city near you and it's going to be so much fun! Come as you are with the people you love. I'll have on big panties and I suggest you do too! If you want to laugh and have a good time, get your tickets and I'll see you there. We'll have a ball. Oh, and people in little panties are welcome, too."
Morgan's style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps fans coming back for more. As a married stay-at-home mother of three, people often accuse Morgan of spying on them because she seems to be living their same life. The fact that so many can relate to her comedy has made Morgan a hit even among the strangest of audiences.
"Leanne is a one-of-a-kind comedian," notes Morgan's manager Matt Van De Water. "Outback is the best comedy promoter in the business. I have no doubt the pairing will result in sold out shows everywhere. I can't wait!"
"We are very excited to collaborate with Leanne on launching the next stage of her career," adds Outback Presents show coordinator Taylor Freeman. "Her ability to tell a story and connect with her audience comes so naturally, and she is a total pro. This is going to be a great year for her and we're thrilled to be a part of it."
Morgan is exclusively represented by Valentijn Sloot at the Gersh Agency.
While performing in San Antonio, Morgan was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and shortly thereafter appeared on ABC's The View in a comical housewife segment. She appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers, and theaters all over the nation. She held a contract with Warner Brothers and ABC to develop a sitcom based on her comedy and also collaborated with legendary writer/producer Matt Williams ("Roseanne," "Home Improvement") on a half-hour comedy project. Her celebrity fans include Dr. Phil and Paula Deen. She has appeared on both of their shows.
Morgan and fellow comic Reno Collier recently co-hosted Chewing the Fat, a weekly radio show on SiriusXM Blue Collar Radio. Her comedy is in daily rotation on the satellite giant's comedy channels. Additionally, Morgan hosts her own podcast: Sweaty and Pissed, Menopause and More.
The Big Panty Tour kicks off to a sold out crowd on June 19 in Minneapolis, MN at The Assembly of Woman’s Club.
For more information on Leanne Morgan, visit leannemorgan.com.
Tickets on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35 (plus applicable fees). Members receive pre-sale access. Get pre-sale access by becoming a Charleston Gaillard Center Member. Contact our Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6468 for more information.