On Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 6 p.m., Camp Happy Days will host its 4th Annual Corks For Kids at The Citadel Beach Club on Isle of Palms. It will be an evening filled with wonderful wines, delectable hors d’oeuvres, luscious desserts, lively music, and an exciting silent auction.
All proceeds will go directly to Camp Happy Days' signature week-long camp and 13 additional cost-free year-round programs to support kids battling cancer and their families. Last year’s event raised nearly $60,000. Local meteorologist, Dave Williams, will again serve as emcee and DJ RDOT will supply the music.
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,500 for a sponsor table. Dress is casual resort attire. Tickets are now available but limited. The presenting sponsor for the event is APECS aerospace with special support from Budget Blinds of Charleston. Dish and Design Catering will serve an amazing array of cuisine, donated by local food vendors.
For more information or to purchase your tickets, please go to http://bit.ly/2x8tsyb or call us at 843.571.4336. For more information about the event, please contact Laurie McReady at Laurie@camphappydays.org or 843.571.4336.
For More Information about Camp Happy Days, please visit camphappydays.com.