Invite your friends, relatives and neighbors to the 2019 Holiday Festival on Daniel Island to be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Volvo Car Stadium. Bring the whole family out and enjoy this “feel good” holiday community event. Enjoy the fabulous holiday shopping, featuring scores of Charleston’s finest vendors as well as outstanding entertainment and kids' activities.
This family friendly, Charleston holiday treasure has been voted as one of the “Top 10” Best Holiday Season events in the Lowcountry. The festival is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season. Once inside the gates, you’ll find an entire “holiday shopping village” conveniently located along the Volvo Car Stadium concourse and on ground level. Enjoy festive drinks and food while you shop for just the right gifts for those on your list – including you.
The event will feature over 100 handpicked vendors there to help you with your gift list and is open to Charleston and its surrounding communities. There will be tons of Kids Zone activities and Holiday musical performances on stage as well.
$5 admission fee - children 3 and under are free.
Should the event need to be rescheduled due to severe weather conditions, the event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1-6 p.m. – note different time. Visit dicommunity.org and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Facebook page for Holiday Festival event updates.