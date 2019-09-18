The Charleston Gaillard Center is excited to announce that "Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus!" (The Musical) will be presented by the Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Whatever you do, don’t let the pigeon star in his own musical production. Because it’s not easy being the pigeon– you never get to do anything. But when the bus driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, "Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus!" is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott-honor award winning Pigeon picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr’s Muppet Babies executive producer, Mr. Warburton, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind Elephant & Piggie’s "We Are In A Play!" and Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, this comedic musical production is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party.
- Based on the book by Mo Willems
- Script by Mo Willems and Tom Warburton
- Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma
- Lyrics by Mo Willems
- Directed by Jerry Whiddon
Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. Prices range from $15-$35 (plus applicable fees). Get pre-sale access by becoming a Charleston Gaillard Center Member. Contact the Gaillard's Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6468 for more information.
Purchase tickets by calling (843) 242-3099 or at gaillardcenter.org. The ticket office is located at Charleston Gaillard Center at 95 Calhoun Street. Ticket Office hours are Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour is represented by Shaw Entertainment Group, LLC.