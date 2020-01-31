Join the Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Outreach Program for a public performance of "Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus!" the musical on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.
Tickets begin at $15 (plus fees) and can be purchased online at gaillardcenter.org/event/dont-let-pigeon-drive-the-bus/?instance_id=1037.
There will two sold out student performances the following day.
Whatever you do, don’t let The Pigeon star in his own musical production. Because it’s not easy being The Pigeon – you never get to do anything! But when the bus driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird can do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical) is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping. With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott-honor award winning Pigeon picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr’s Muppet Babies executive producer, Mr. Warburton, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind Elephant & Piggie’s We Are In A Play! and Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, this comedic musical production is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!
- Based on the book by Mo Willems
- Script by Mo Willems and Tom Warburton
- Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma
- Lyrics by Mo Willems
- Directed by Jerry Whiddon
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Gaillard Center at 843-242-3099 or visit gaillardcenter.org.