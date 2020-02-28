The Lowcountry Food Bank's (LCFB) 21st annual Chefs' Feast gala and live auction, which took place on Sunday, Feb. 9, raised $452,000 to support the fight against childhood hunger. More than 720 community partners and guests attended the annual event.
Chefs' Feast 2020 was a collaboration between the LCFB and 37 of the community's most celebrated chefs who offered up delectable bites for guests to enjoy. The slate of participating restaurants included some of the Lowcountry's most prestigious eating places.
Proceeds from Chefs' Feast benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank's childhood hunger programs - Kids Café, BackPack Buddies, School Pantry, In-School Market and Summer Meals − which alleviate after-school, weekend and summer hunger for children throughout the coastal counties of South Carolina.
Unfortunately, one in five children throughout the Lowcountry experiences food insecurity and hunger. Through support from Chefs' Feast and community partners, the Lowcountry Food Bank served more than 61,000 meals to children last summer alone. The BackPack Buddies program served more than 135,000 backpacks last year and more than 272,000 Kid's Café meals were served to children who need it most.
"We are grateful for the generosity of chefs throughout our community," said Pat Walker, Lowcountry Food Bank president and CEO. "Chefs' Feast helps us actively fight childhood hunger to ensure that our youth can live healthy lives."