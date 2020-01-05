Join East Cooper Meals on Wheels for its seventh annual Oyster Roast presented by Crews Subaru of Charleston. The oyster roast is a family-friendly event with all you can eat oysters, live music, bounce house and many other activities for the family. The event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant (444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464). Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for everything but oysters, $10 for children ages 5-12, and children 4-years-old and under are free. Guests will be required to pay the park admission fee ($2 per person; free for Gold Pass members and children 2-years-old and under).
Guests will enjoy live music from The Shakin Martinis Band while shucking oysters. Hot dogs, beer, wine and soft drinks are also included in the ticket price. Tickets are available at ecmow.org/events or 843-881-9350.
Funds raised will go toward providing daily nutrition to residents within the East Cooper Meals on Wheels service area (Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Cainhoy or Wando) who are homebound or unable to provide their own meals. Recipients have physical or mental limitations or short-term physical limitations (such as recovery from surgery or chemotherapy).