A quack-quack here and a moo-moo there. Barnyard Bantics is the fall family-fun theme for the 32nd annual Town of Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival presented by Publix at the Park West Recreation Complex on Sunday, Oct. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.
Admission and all activities are free. Families of all ages will enjoy carnival and pony rides, a petting zoo, live entertainment including Pickin’ & Grinnin,’ giant inflatables, games with lots of prizes, face painting and more.
Free parking is available next to the complex at Cario, Charles Pinckney and Laurel Hill schools, as well as the office complex where Kid’s Teeth is located at 1130 Professional Lane. A sidewalk provides easy walking access from the schools, and shuttle buses will run throughout the event from all parking areas. The only public parking available at the recreation complex is for those with disability plates or placards.
“Children’s Day offers parents the chance to reconnect with their inner child while also delighting in the laughter of our community’s youth,” said Special Events Manager Nicole Harvey. “Sponsors, schools and local nonprofits offer tons of activities, mascots and games that are sure to put smiles on everyone’s faces.”
Local and professional artists, dance and gymnastics academies, karate schools, and cheerleading squads will entertain festival-goers throughout the event on the East Cooper Medical Center stage and the field performance area.
In addition to Pickin’ and Grinnin,’ entertainment highlights will include unicyclist and juggler Mark Lippard, King of Kazoo Rick Hubbard, Cupcake the Clown and roaming balloon artists. Mount Pleasant Waterworks will set up its popular obstacle course and the Mount Pleasant Fire, Police and Public Services Departments will have trucks, vehicles, equipment, a smoke house and more fun stuff on display.
“The entire community works together to bring this wonderfully unique, fun-filled day to life,” Harvey said. “Children’s Day would not be possible without all of our generous sponsors and volunteers.”
Concessions will be sold by a variety of food vendors and will benefit participating East Cooper schools, including Cario Middle, Charles Pinckney Elementary, Charleston County School of the Arts, James B. Edwards Elementary, Jennie Moore Elementary, Oceanside Collegiate Academy and University School of the Lowcountry.
Pets are not permitted at this event. For more information, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com or the event page at Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec.