The Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program brings to life a magical world. Students explore their imagination, stretch their limits and learn through innovative programs, school-series shows, incredible teaching artists, and in-school programs designed to complement the state curriculum. For our 2019-2020 Season we wanted to offer a small-group, interactive performance focused on early-childhood that was sensory filled.
We approached our partner Storytree Children's Theatre and they created the amazing Sweetgrass Salt Marsh. This 30 minute performance will take place on the stage of the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall on Sept. 17 and 18. Groups of 50 students and adults will experience an interactive journey through the wetlands, where they will meet a terrapin turtle, egret and many other animal friends. “This is an exciting way to introduce our smallest patrons to the arts and the science of the Lowcountry,” says Gaillard Center Director of Education, Sterling de’Vries.
This interactive experience continues with students visiting the South Carolina Aquarium. They will have the opportunity to explore the wetlands throughout the aquarium, where they will meet many of the real-life animals they met in the performance.
The day will end with students visiting the Charleston County Public Library Main Branch to enjoy stories and songs prepared in sync with the theme of wetlands, and students will receive their very first library card. The Library is also gathering book bundles with a wetland theme to send back to each classroom.
Our arts-integrated pre and post performance in-school workshops will introduce students to this program.
This exciting new program is made possible through a partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Charleston County Public Library and a generous donation from PNC Bank.