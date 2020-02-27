Recording artists Chris Tomlin, Echosmith and David Nail will join NEEDTOBREATHE for the 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic golf tournament and concert on Daniel Island. The sold-out celebrity golf tournament, auction and after-party concert is Monday, March 30 at the Daniel Island Club. This event supports the work of Charleston-based nonprofit OneWorld Health as it empowers communities around the world to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life.
OneWorld Health has built 12 medical clinics in Uganda and Nicaragua, helping hundreds of thousands of people receive life-saving medical care. The 2019 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic raised a record $300,000. In total, this event has brought in $1,199,000, helping to provide 400,000 people with quality, affordable health care through the work of OneWorld Health.
For this year’s event, several professional athletes and musical guests will lend their support to this event, joining players and sponsors for a day of golf, followed by an evening of music with NEEDTOBREATHE.
Grammy-award winner Tomlin is a Christian music artist and prolific songwriter. Hailed as one of the most successful artists in contemporary Christian music, Tomlin has sold more than 7 million records.
Also participating in this year’s NEEDTOBREATHE Classic is Echosmith, a Southern California-based pop band comprised of three siblings. The group released its second full-length and first independent album, “Lonely Generation,” in 2019.
Returning to the NEEDTOBREATHE Classic is David Nail, who has spent a decade in modern country music. His 2018 record “Only This and Nothing More,” was a project by Nail and two long-time partners. The album matches Nail’s “melodic chops with atmospheric rock and roll guitars, lush keyboards, drum loops, and rule-breaking arrangements.”
Also scheduled to play in the NEEDTOBREATHE Classic are:
- Chandler Catanzaro, former NFL kicker
- Phillip Crosby, former NFL fullback
- Harold Green, former NFL running back
- Adam Humphries, NFL receiver
- Ed Marinaro, actor and former NFL player
- Corey Miller, former NFL linebacker
- Andrew Novak, pro golfer
- Bradley Pinion, NFL punter
- Hunter Renfrow, NFL receiver
- Stanton Seckinger, former Clemson University receiver
- Sterling Sharpe, former NFL receiver
- James “Bonecrusher” Smith, former professional boxer
- Tyler Thigpen, former NFL quarterback
- Christian Vande Velde, Olympic cyclist
- Jared Wolfe, pro golfer
- Tony Womack, former MLB player
- Kevin Youngblood, former NFL receiver
The annual charity golf tournament was started by Commonwealth Cares Foundation, the charitable foundation of Daniel Island financial services firm Commonwealth Financial. In 2013, NEEDTOBREATHE partnered with Commonwealth Cares Foundation, lending its name to the golf tournament and adding a musical concert.
“Once again, we’re humbled by the support for the NEEDTOBREATHE Classic. We’re grateful to NEEDTOBREATHE, the sponsors and the professional athletes and musicians who give their time to support this event,” said Britt Gilbert, founder of Commonwealth Cares Foundation. “Yes, we all enjoy a great day on the golf course, but we’re also reminded of how this event impacts people around the globe. In Uganda, there's one doctor for every 10,750 people. Providing people with quality, affordable health care is something we can all get behind.”
NEEDTOBREATHE, which has roots in South Carolina, is a long-time partner of OneWorld Health. One dollar from every concert ticket sold goes back to the band’s support of OneWorld Health. To date, NEEDTOBREATHE has raised more than $2 million through ticket sales, fan donations and the golf tournament and helped to open two NEEDTOBREATHE Medical Centers in Tola and Jinotega, Nicaragua. NEEDTOBREATHE band members include Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar), Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals) and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals).
"The NEEDTOBREATHE Classic has become a homecoming event for us as a band,” said Bear Rinehart. “This is our favorite time of the year, and we are looking forward to being in Charleston again with our friends and family to raise money for OneWorld Health. See y'all out there."