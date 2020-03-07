Respite Care Charleston's 16th annual MORE.GOOD.DAYS. Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 20 at the Seabrook Island Club's Crooked Oaks course. Proceeds from the event will help the nonprofit provide support and services to those living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with a putting contest at noon and tee off at 1 p.m. We'll play a captain's choice format, with fantastic prizes for the top teams. (A special women's flight will be added on demand.)
The $175 per player cost includes cart and greens fees, bloody Mary bar, player gifts, lunch, beverages and a post-tournament awards dinner. Non-golfer guests are welcome to purchase awards dinner tickets for $35.
Space is limited, and the tournament is rain or shine. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and online registration, visit RespiteCareCharleston.org.
For questions or to learn more about how Respite Care Charleston can support someone you know who's living with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, contact Sara Perry at 843-647-7405 or Sara@RespiteCareCharleston.org.