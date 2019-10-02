Throughout the month of October, the Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host programs and events to boost the community Halloween spirit. On Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. children ages 5-14 can paint and decorate their very own pumpkin. The program is held at the Recreation Center and costs $5 to participate. All materials are supplied by the Recreation Department. Space is limited and early registration is recommended.
Ghostly Tide Tales returns on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m. People of all ages are invited to bring their blankets, chairs and flashlights to the 25th Avenue beach access and hear local ghost stories told by a pirate around campfires. This is a free event to attend. Spaces by the fire fill up fast so be sure to arrive early to claim your spot.
The annual Halloween Carnival takes place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. All trick-or-treaters are invited to the Recreation Center for a hauntingly good evening. There is no charge for this family friendly event. It will feature carnival games, jump castles, a photo both, face painting, balloon art, and a haunted house for those brave enough to enter. The costume contest featuring all age categories will be held at 5:30pm for a chance to win some special prizes, and Mazyck’s Grille, a local food truck, will be on site selling a variety of menu items to hungry carnival guests.
For more information visit iop.net or call 843-886-8294.