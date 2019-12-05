Celebrate the magic of holiday music with Ireland’s most exciting young tenor Emmet Cahill when he presents his “Christmas in Ireland” concert at Hibben United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.
Cahill will perform holiday favorites, such as “O Holy Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as classics from the Emerald Isle, including “Danny Boy,” “An Irish Lullaby” and much more. Cahill is also known for his very popular “song request medley,” which often brings surprises from the audience.
“Christmas music and church music have always held a special place in my musical life. My best memories are singing in church with my father playing the organ and my siblings performing alongside me. I have so many great memories of Christmas growing up in Ireland and I hope to share many of them with the folks in Mount Pleasant," Cahill said.
From the age of five, Cahill has been devoted to the world of music, going on to receive music scholarships, study a variety of instruments and receive formal classical training in opera at the prestigious Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. Along with being recognized with accolades like "Tenor of the Year" by the Irish Music Association and winning multiple classical competitions throughout Ireland, Cahill has served as a principal vocalist for the acclaimed Irish music show Celtic Thunder since 2011.
In 2015, the star singer added "solo artist" to his list of achievements and in 2017, Cahill recorded his number-one World Music album ”Emmet Cahill's Ireland,” accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. Released on the Sony Music USA label, it offers the best of the traditional Irish repertoire. He then went on to sell out New York’s Carnegie Hall in March 2018, performed as a guest artist with symphonies in Tennessee, Florida and New York City and conquered a 75-city tour with “X,” Celtic Thunder’s 10th anniversary show. In early 2019 he released his follow-up album, “Blessings of Music” and was invited to sing at New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral on St. Patrick’s Day.
"I'm really looking forward to coming to Mount Pleasant with this Christmas tour. The church choir will be singing with me and I'll also be asking the audience to sing along with me – so have those voices ready and warmed up," Cahill added.
Tickets for “Christmas in Ireland” are $30-50 and may be purchased online at emmetcahill.com/tour-dates, at the church office or at the door. Hibben United Methodist Church is located at 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.