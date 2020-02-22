The annual Front Beach Fest returns to the Isle of Palms on Saturday, March 7 from noon to 4 p.m. The City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages for a day of live music, food and fun on Ocean Boulevard. The free community event will feature live music from The Holiday Band, and back by popular demand, The Tams. Festival activities include street performers, a climbing wall, and assorted carnival amusements for kids of all ages. Handmade arts and crafts will be for sale in the vendor village and local restaurants and food trucks will offer a variety of menu items for sale to hungry festival attendees.
For more information, visit iop.net or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.