Zero Mile, AEG Presents, and Charleston Gaillard Center are thrilled to announce Lake Street Dive is coming to the Charleston Gaillard Center on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
An easy going, semi-acoustic, fireside evening with Lake Street Dive. Come as you are and sing along as the band performs a revue of their 16-year catalog of songs. Deep cuts, works in progress, and fan favorites, all sung around a grand piano. Silk pajamas encouraged.
Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $22-$62 (plus applicable fees). VIP packages available. Members receive pre-sale access. Get pre-sale access by becoming a Charleston Gaillard Center Member. Contact our Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6468 for more information.