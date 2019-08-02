The humans have had their fun at waterparks this summer, and now it’s time to let the dogs out. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) invites your furry friends to two days of fun at Splash Island and Whirlin’ Waters after the regular season comes to an end.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, Splash Island Waterpark at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant will open for dogs and their owners to enjoy fun in the water. Due to the high demand for tickets to this event, Splash Island will host two sessions with 400 tickets available for each session. The sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 per dog in advance and $10 at the gate, if available. Owners are free with their dogs, but the regular park admission fee of $2 per person still applies.
If one day in the water just wasn’t enough for your four-legged pals, Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark will open their gates the following day for its 11th annual Dog Day Afternoon. Dogs are invited to come explore the Lazy River, the Big Kahuna Wave Pool, and Otter Bay Kiddie Pool area on Sunday, Sept. 8. Slides and plunge pools will not be open. The event runs from 12-4 p.m. Advance tickets are recommended and are $12 per dog. If available, tickets are $15 at the gate. Owners are free with their dogs. Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark is located at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston.
Dogs must be up-to-date on all necessary vaccinations to enter the event at either location. To maximize the fun and space for the pups, owners are not allowed to enter the water past knee depth. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at park concession stands for the humans. Pet owners are encouraged to stop by and support pet vendors and nonprofit rescue groups who will be at Whirlin’ Waters. While in the park and for the safety of all guests, owners are encouraged to keep their dogs at hand and under control at all times. Space for these events is limited, so interested dogs owners are encouraged to purchase tickets today at CharlestonCountyParks.com.
Both waterparks will be closed to the general public after Monday, Sept. 2. Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark is located at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston
For more information or to purchase advance tickets, call (843) 795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.