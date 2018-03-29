LimRic Plumbing, Heating & Air announced today that it would be competing in the first annual Plane Pull supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. The event takes place on Saturday, April 14, from 12PM – 4PM at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum on the USS Yorktown Flight Deck. Two 10-person teams made up of LimRic staff will compete: Just Cool Your Jets and Just Plane Cool.
This initiative is a part of the LimRic Give Back Grant program which was initiated in February 2016. The program demonstrates “LimRic Pride” by donating a financial contribution to two 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations every month. In 2018, LimRic expanded on the program by adding a volunteer element in addition to monthly donations.
Along with the Give Back Grant, LimRic has begun to raise additional funds for the Plane Pull by asking customers to simply round up to the next dollar while performing in-home maintenance visits. Customers can donate more if they choose. All the proceeds raised will support the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston.
“LimRic Pride is the backbone of our company and it emphasizes the community spirit,” said David Miles, owner of LimRic. “It is exciting to take part in this inaugural event and to give back to an organization that does so much for our community.”
Participating teams will compete to pull an F-18 Hornet weighing over 18,000 pounds in the shortest amount of time over 50 feet. Teams will face elimination rounds until the final playoff. Each team will receive event T-Shirts and a team sign for photo opportunities. Medals will be awarded for several categories including highest fundraising, best team name, fastest team, slowest team, most spirited, and “What were you thinking.”
To learn more about this event, visit http://www.rmhcharleston.org/plane-pull/.
About LimRic:
LimRic Plumbing, Heating & Air is the Lowcountry’s most trusted HVAC and plumbing company. LimRic is the culmination of three HVAC and plumbing companies that bring 56 years of expertise: Limbaker’s Heating & Air, Richter’s Heating & Air and Wappoo Services. The staff is highly credible and trained to provide customers with 24-hour service, system maintenance, repairs and system replacement for residential and commercial HVAC and plumbing systems. LimRic services all HVAC brands and is the largest American Standard dealer in South Carolina. The company’s unwavering focus on 5-star customer satisfaction can be seen through the service pledge, “Call Today, Comfortable Tonight!” Call today (843) 375-8954 or visit www.limric.com for more information.
ABOUT RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES®
Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation, creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Through its global network of 300 Chapters in more than 63 countries and regions, its three core programs, the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, and millions of dollars in grants to support children’s programs worldwide, RMHC provides stability and vital resources to families so they can get and keep their children healthy and happy. All RMHC-operated and supported programs, enable family-centered care, provide a bridge to quality health care, are a vital part of the health care continuum and give children and families the time they need to heal and cope better together.