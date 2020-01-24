The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) announced its 21st annual Chefs' Feast gala will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the North Charleston Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. More than 700 community partners and guests are expected to attend to support the fight against childhood hunger.
Chefs' Feast is a collaboration between the LCFB and more than 30 of the community's most celebrated chefs, who will offer up delectable bites for guests to enjoy. Guests can also indulge in a hosted bar, participate in a live auction and meet the Lowcountry's own celebrity chefs as they serve up signature dishes.
For the third consecutive year, Chef Jacques Larson, Executive Chef of the Obstinate Daughter and Wild Olive, will serve as Chefs' Feast Lead Chef. Chef Robert Carter founded Chefs' Feast in 1999, and the event has become one of Charleston's largest charitable events. The slate of participating restaurants includes some of the Lowcountry's most prestigious eating places. A full list of the chefs who will participate in the Chefs' Feast 2020 include can be found on LCFB's website.
Proceeds from Chefs' Feast benefit the LCBF childhood hunger programs - Kids Café, Backpack Buddies, School Market, School Pantry and Summer Meals - which alleviate after school, weekend and summer hunger for children throughout the coastal counties of South Carolina.
Unfortunately, one of five children throughout the Lowcountry experiences food insecurity and hunger. Through support from Chefs' Feast and community partners, the LCFB served 79,721 meals and more than 8,000 pounds of fresh produce to children last summer alone through the LCFB Meals program. The BackPack Buddies program served 130,876 meals last year. The Kids Café program served 325,838 after-school meals.
"We are grateful for the generosity that the chefs throughout our community give," said Pat Walker, LCFB's CEO. "Chefs' Feast helps us actively fight childhood hunger to ensure that our youth can live healthy and productive lives."
Click here to reserve seats, tables and sponsorships. Reservations include entrance along with food and drink. Chefs' Feast attire is Cocktail or Black Tie. For more information, visit the LCFB website at lowcountryfoodbank.org or call 843-747-8146, extension 162.