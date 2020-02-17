The Lowcountry Parrot Head Club is set to host the 16th annual Mardi Crawl on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Feb. 29. Over the past 15 years, this annual event has fulfilled its mission to "party with a purpose," raising nearly $140,000 for local charities. This year, proceeds from the event benefit the Alzheimer's Association of South Carolina, Pet Helpers and other local Lowcountry charities.
On Friday, Feb. 28, the Lowcountry Parrot Head Club will host a pre-party at the upstairs bar at RB’s featuring food & drink specials, a silent auction and music by DJ Gerry Scott from 6-10 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 29, registration for the Mardi Crawl will begin at noon at Red's Ice House. Starting at 1 p.m., attendees will travel to each of the participating restaurants on foot, by limo or water taxi where they can play interactive games, enjoy food and drink specials and enjoy live music with Taco Donkey and Lauren Hill Band. Participating restaurants include Red's Ice House, RB's Seafood Restaurant, Vickery's Bar and Grill, Water's Edge, and Saltwater Cowboys. The after-party starts at 7 p.m. at Red's Ice House with live music from Saluda Shoals.
Registration is $25 in advance available at LCParrotHeads.org or $30 the day of the event payable with cash or credit card during registration. Advance registrants will receive a short sleeve event t-shirt until today Friday, Feb. 14. Pre-registration online ends Thursday, Feb. 27 at midnight.
Local sponsors for the 2020 Mardi Crawl include David Aylor Law Firm, Coastal Limo, Aqua Safaris, Adventure Harbor Tours, Shem Creek Inn, East Cooper Dental, Charleston Water Taxi, Lowcountry Harley Davidson and Christine Crosby Fine Art. Corporate sponsors include Corona Extra, Corralejo Tequila and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.
This year, Shem Creek Inn will serve as the event's host hotel, offering a discounted room rate for Mardi Crawl attendees. To find out more about the special rate and to book your stay, call 843-881-1000, and be sure to mention "Mardi Crawl" or discount code LPC. Additional parking will be available for participants at the garage located on the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street.
This is a rain or shine event. For more information and to register for the 16th annual Mardi Crawl, visit LCParrotHeads.org or find them on social media.