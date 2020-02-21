More than 700 runners and walkers will participate in the 15th annual Race for Life with We Are Sharing Hope SC, South Carolina’s organ procurement organization (OPO). The event is the state’s premier charitable race supporting organ and tissue donation. Participants can sign up to run the 10K or join the 5K run/walk. The nonprofit hopes to raise more than $40,000 through the event to support its organ and tissue donation education programs in South Carolina.
The race will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Dr., Charleston, SC 29412. Pre-race program begins at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m.
Registration is $35 for the 5K run/walk and $40 for the 10K run. Registration prices will increase after Feb. 23. If you can’t attend the event in-person, the non-profit invites you to become a “Hero at Home” with a $30 donation. All proceeds will support We Are Sharing Hope SC’s work throughout South Carolina.
This event will serve as an opportunity for donor families to honor their loved ones as heroes who gave the greatest gift – the gift of life. It will also highlight the ability for transplant recipients to participate in activities they thought might never be possible again.
For more information about the race and to sign up, visit SharingHopeRace.com.