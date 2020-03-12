The Mount Pleasant Pier’s popular Cheers on the Pier series is back this spring! Cheers on the Pier features live music on select Thursday evenings and is free of charge.
At the season’s first event on April 9, live music will be performed by Dallas Baker. Other events will take place on April 16, 23 and 30 (full performance schedule below) and hours for all Cheers on the Pier events are 6 – 8 p.m. Performances take place outside of the pier’s River Watch Cafe, which offers food and beverages for sale. Admission to Cheers on the Pier is free and there is no charge for parking at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
The Cheers on the Pier music schedule is as follows:
- April 9: Dallas Baker
- April 16: Chris Boone
- April 23: Mia Bowersox
- April 30: Jamie Coan
The River Watch Cafe and Gift Shop offers made-to-order sandwiches, ice cream, fruit smoothies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and more. The café is open year-round and seating is available outside of the café.
The Mount Pleasant Pier is located at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge and is adjacent to the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. It stretches 1250 feet into Charleston Harbor and offers stunning sunset and harbor views in the evenings.
For details about Cheers on the Pier or the Mount Pleasant Pier, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.