Charleston County Parks will host a special holiday edition of its Cheers on the Pier series on Dec. 14. This free event offers guests the opportunity to enjoy scenic views of the Holiday Parade of Boats in Charleston Harbor at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge.
From 4:30 – 7 p.m., guests to Holiday Cheers on the Pier can enjoy live music provided by Michael Duff on the pier. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on site. The pier’s Riverwatch Café offers made-to-order sandwiches, ice cream, hot chocolate, coffee, fruit smoothies and more.
Admission to the event is free of charge, and parking is also free at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
The Mount Pleasant Pier stretches 1250 feet into the harbor at the foot of the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge, and has great views of the harbor and the boat parade. The boat parade is hosted separately by the City of Charleston and begins around 5 p.m. Chairs are welcome, as seating is limited.
Outside alcohol and coolers are prohibited. No rain date is scheduled.
Holiday Cheers on the Pier is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, and is one of several free live music events held at the Mount Pleasant Pier throughout the year. For more information, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.