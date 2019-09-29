Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is now offering military veterans and first responders a $3 discount on the price of admission in appreciation for their service.
The discount will be offered to veterans regardless of the amount of time served. Veterans and first responders must present an appropriate form of identification when purchasing tickets.
In addition to the discounted admission for service members, Patriots Point continues to offer free admission to active-duty military personnel who are wearing their uniform.
“The state created Patriots Point to foster patriotism and honor veterans for their service to our great country,” said Larry Murray, Patriots Point Development Authority executive director. “These discounts are another way for us to offer service members and first responders a sign of appreciation for all that they do. It’s important for us as a museum to periodically review ways we can support our mission. We look forward to continuing to find new partnerships and ways to do that in the future.”
Below is a list of current museum admission prices:
- $24 Adults (ages 12-61)
- $21 Military veteran and first responder
- $19 Senior (ages 62+)
- $19 Active Duty Military
- $16 Youth (ages 6-11)
- Free Child (younger than 6)
- Free Active Duty Military in Uniform
For more information, visit patriotspoint.org.