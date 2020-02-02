Pets everywhere are getting excited for this year’s Pet Fest in Mount Pleasant. Charleston County Parks invites the community (and their furry friends) to come out for a day of exhibits, demonstrations, experts, contests, adoptable pets and more at Charleston’s premier pet festival. Pet Fest returns Saturday, March 21 at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pet Fest brings animal lovers, organizations and businesses together for an opportunity to showcase their causes, products and services in a fun, animal-friendly environment. This event is for everyone, so even those who don’t have a pet are still welcome to attend. Plus, Pet Fest is the perfect place to adopt a furry family member. Visit the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) or any of the other rescue groups on site to find your new best friend. Pet Fest attendees who adopt a pet from the Charleston Animal Society at the event will receive an Individual Park Pass (value $30) to select county parks.
Pet Fest Entertainment and Contests Schedule
- 11:30 a.m. − Dog parade
- Noon to 4 p.m. − Live music from Chris Dodson Duo
- 12:30 p.m. − Pet Contests – Best Trick, Owner-Pet Look Alike, Face Only a Mother Could Love, Musical Sit, Best Costume
- 2 p.m. − Charleston Kennel Club’s “Meet the Breed” Family Dog Show
- 3 p.m. − Pet Contests (same as above)
Plus more to see and do at Pet Fest 2020:
- Swift Paws Lure Chasing – let your dog race on a lure course for a $10 donation (a portion of the proceeds go to Charleston Animal Society)
- Lowcountry Dog Magazine Cover Model Contest
- Meet with veterinarians, trainers, groomers and pet suppliers to learn more about nutrition, education and training
- Take the Canine Good Citizens Test: see if your dog is ready for certification
- Dog washing station (with a $5 donation)
- Food, beverages and beer for sale, plus an off-leash beer garden
Admission to Pet Fest is $8 per person. Receive discounted admission of $5 per person with pet food or supply donation at the gate. Kids 12 and under, Gold Pass Holders and pets are free. Dogs must remain leashed throughout the event, except at the off-leash beer garden. Carpooling is encouraged. In case of inclement weather, Pet Fest will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 22.
For more information call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/PetFest.