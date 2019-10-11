In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Towne Centre and Roper St. Francis Healthcare have partnered to present Pink Promenade, a special catwalk plus cocktails fundraiser to benefit Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program. Pink Promenade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets to attend are $25 per person with 100% of proceeds being donated to Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program. Donations will be used to advance the program by providing women in the community with the vital support and resources needed throughout their breast cancer journey.
A ticket to Pink Promenade at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will include:
- Two champagne cocktails and brunch nibbles provided by Burtons Grill
- A special runway fashion show hosted by Andrea Serrano from Charleston Shop Curator, featuring cancer survivor models in the latest fashions from Belk, Soft Surroundings, Southern Tide by M. Dumas & Sons, Lizard Thicket Boutique, LOFT, Vestique, Palmetto Moon and J. Jill
- Pink Passport featuring exclusive discounts from numerous stores, including Apricot Lane, Athleta, Belk, Burtons Grill, CycleBar, J. Jill, Vestique, Millie Lynn Boutique, Southern Tide by M. Dumas & Sons, Stella Nova Spa Salon, Sweet Julep’s Candy & Gifts, TGI Fridays, LOFT and more
- An intimate a cappella performance by CK Chance of Chance and Circumstance
- Giveaways
- Meet and mingle with Mix 95.9’s Mike Edwards
“Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails is in honor of all the brave women in our community who are fighting – or who have beaten - cancer,” said Kathi Herrmann, marketing director for Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. “Come celebrate these inspiring women as they walk the runway. We can provide the hope and support to end this terrible disease.”
“Funds generated through this spectacular Pink Promenade event will go directly to breast cancer patients in need of this support,” said Debi Wilson, director of oncology at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “These funds are critical to helping patients with their day-to-day lives during a difficult time. Whether it’s providing gas cards to cover transportation to doctor’s appointments or wigs for patients undergoing chemotherapy, we want to do all we can to holistically care for our patients.”
Tickets can be purchased in advanced through mtpleasanttownecentre.com or the day of the event at the registration area at The Oaks.
To learn more about the Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program, visit the Roper St. Francis Foundation at rsfhfoundation.org or call 843-720-1205.