Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Charleston Animal Society will host Pup Bowl III on Saturday, February 1 from noon to 3 pm at The Oaks. Attendees will watch the San Fran Puppy-Niners take on the Kansas City Canines cheering for touchdowns {furever homes}. Guests are also encouraged to bring their Fidos wearing their best game gear and enter to win a prize for most team spirit!! Pup Bowl is proudly sponsored by South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
This pet adoption and family-fun day will also include:
- Kick-off with the national anthem performed by Sophie Moran, age 7, who attends Mount Pleasant Academy
- Exciting halftime show featuring Rotie Salley, performing all your favorite requests from the 50’s to today’s top hits
- Special quarter featuring “The Legends” or dogs 1+ years old
- A Fido Family Photo Booth provided by King & Fields Studios
- Bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, glitter tattoos and pet caricatures
- Exhibits from South Carolina Federal Credit Union, Hairy Winston Pet Boutique, Advanced Animal Care of Mount Pleasant, Beau and Ro, Hyatt Place, Peloton, Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Pleasant Eye Care, Pleasant Life Chiropractic, Bark West Dog Spa, Infinite Chiropractic, East Cooper GI and more
- Guests are encouraged to bring a pet food donation to Pup Bowl
- Special Towne Centre dog treat for the first 150 guests to visit the MPTC registration table and like MPTC on Facebook, follow MPTC on Instagram or register a valid email address.
“Pup Bowl III is simply the cutest football game you will ever see,” said Kathi Herrmann, marketing director for Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. “For the past two years, this event has helped 52 puppies find their forever homes. If you are looking to add a furry member to the family, or just want to have a fun-filled afternoon, Pup Bowl III is the place to be.”
Pup Bowl will be emceed by DJ Luigi with music and dancing provided by Latin Groove Entertainment. Food and snacks will be available from Burtons Grill, Titos Handmade Vodka, New Dog, Charleston Pops, Clean Eatz, Pure Fluff Co., Kona Ice, Holy City Popcorn and John Smith Subs. The Pup Bowl “football field” generously donated by Lowe’s, North Mount Pleasant. All proceeds from Pup Bowl benefit Charleston Animal Society. Admission to Pup Bowl is free. For more information about the event, visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com or call the management office at 843-216-9900.