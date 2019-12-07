All are welcome on Dec. 12, for a night to celebrate Rebecca Matthews Veeck at Joe Riley Park in true Fun Is Good fashion. From 6-9 p.m., Joe Riley Park will open to attendees to enjoy games, activities, food and family – all to celebrate Rebecca and raise funds for Batten Disease research. The event, activities and food are free and open to the public. Voluntary donations will be accepted on-site for those attendees who wish to contribute.
Rebecca, daughter of Mike and Libby Veeck, sister of William Night Train Veeck, and granddaughter of Hall of Famer Bill Veeck, passed away on Sept. 30 at the age of 27, from complications stemming from Batten Disease. Mike has been the co-owner of multiple Minor League Baseball teams across the country, including the Charleston RiverDogs and the St. Paul Saints, he's the founder of the Fun Is Good movement, as well as an author and motivational speaker.
Rebecca will be greatly missed by all that knew her and came in contact with her, but the joy, happiness, and smiles she brought to all of us will live on forever. To celebrate her life and honor her memory, Joe Riley Park will host a family-friendly event including jump castles, face-painting, jugglers, hot air balloon rides, and many other surprises. There will be live music from Stoplight Observation, one of Rebecca’s favorites and other bands as well. Kids are welcome. Dec. 12 was chosen as the date of the event because that is Rebecca’s birthday, so this is a celebration for the entire family.
Ballpark food will be provided at no cost, as well as beverages. Chicken Chili, another favorite of our dear Rebecca, will be a highlight of the available foods.
The event is free and open to the public. Dress is casual and warm as the event will be held outdoors. Representatives from the University of Iowa, the leading center for Batten research, will be on-site and donations are welcomed and appreciated. You can donate the day of the event or in advance at givetoiowa.org/veeck.
Please RSVP online at facebook.com/events/762666107494978.
For more information please contact Angel Powell at (843) 822-2252 or angel@southcitypr.com.