The Charleston RiverDogs will host their 17th annual 5K race presented by Fleet Feet Sports, on Saturday, April 25 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Registration will open on Monday, Feb. 17 for this year’s “Make Fun” themed race.
Runners can pre-register for one of the most unique race opportunities in the Lowcountry, featuring a 5K course around the park that culminates with a home plate finish at The Joe. Registration to the event includes a race bib, a “Make Fun” ball cap, post-race food and beer, and a ticket to that evening’s game as the RiverDogs take on the Augusta GreenJackets at Riley Park.
“We’re excited to continue with the ‘Make Fun’ theme for our annual 5K,” said Lisa Dingman, RiverDogs director of Special Events. “This event offers a chance for runners and their families to spend a full day at The Joe together. We look forward to another great group of participants.”
Fans can pre-register for the event for just $30 until March 1, $35 from March 2 through April 12 and $40 from April 13-24. Registration will cost $45 the day of the race.
Registrant packet pick up will take place on Friday, April 24 at Fleet Feet Sports in Mount Pleasant from noon to 6 p.m. and on the day of the run from 2-3:30 p.m. at The Joe. The race begins at 4 p.m. with first pitch for that evening’s ballgame scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Registration is open at rileyparkevents.com.