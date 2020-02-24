Even when the team is on the road, the Charleston RiverDogs aren’t opposed to throwing a party, especially when it benefits a good cause. Under the theme of “Cinco de Mayo Fiesta,” the RiverDogs will host their 15th annual charity golf tournament at the Wild Dunes Harbor Golf Course on Tuesday, May 5.
Presented by Container Maintenance, this year’s event will provide an afternoon filled with golf and networking. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MUSC Children’s Health.
“We are looking forward to another great golf outing at Wild Dunes. It will be a fun way to spend an afternoon celebrating Cinco de Mayo and, at the same time, supporting a great cause,” said Lisa Dingman, RiverDogs director of Special Events.
The event begins with an 11 a.m. shotgun start and limited space is available. Foursomes can reserve a spot for $650 and individuals may register for $175. Sponsorship opportunities for the event begin at $400.
The afternoon will feature costume contests, celebrity appearances and plenty of chances to win prizes. The Cinco de Mayo theme also relates to the RiverDogs continued participation in Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative. The club will once again take the field as “Los Perros Santos” for four home games during the 2020 campaign. Lunch and dinner are included with lunch being provided by The Kickin’ Chicken.
Contact Dingman at ldingman@riverdogs.com or Kayli Varner at kvarner@riverdogs.com with questions about the event.